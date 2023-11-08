Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Grants Final Extension To Applicants For Payment Under Mass Housing Scheme 2018-19 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has given a final extension to the defaulter applicants of Mass Housing Scheme 2018-19, who have not paid the instalments of the tenement, to pay the entire amount of their respective tenement along with delay payment charges. The last date for making the payment is January 10, 2024.

CIDCO granted the final extension following the request of the applicants.

“Considering the requests made from time to time by eligible applicants in 2018-19 housing scheme of CIDCO, the decision to extend the deadline to pay remaining installments is taken as directed by the Hon’ble. Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It will definitely help many eligible applicants to fulfill their dream of a rightful home,” Diggikar Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO

Details On Lottery Draw

The lottery draws were conducted during the years 2018 to 2019 for the tenements under CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme for various categories. The tenements were made available for EWS and LIG categories in these housing schemes. The tenements under the said housing schemes is constructed in 5 nodes namely Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Dronagiri in Navi Mumbai.

The allotment letters were issued to the eligible applicants of these housing schemes (between 09.09.2019 to 21.02.2022) after scrutiny of documents. In the allotment letter, payment schedule has been given. It has been found that some applicants have paid partly instalments while some have not paid any instalment till the date. The allotments of such defaulter applicants is liable to cancel as per the law.

However, some of these defaulter applicants have requested CIDCO for granting an extension for the payment of remaining instalments. Accordingly, an Amnesty Scheme was implemented by CIDCO till 30th April, 2023 by granting concession in Delay Payment Charges (DPC) of the balance amount of instalments. However, as some of the applicants could not avail the benefit of this scheme due to various difficulties/reasons, they requested CIDCO to grant an extension to pay the instalments.

Details On New Deadline

As a last chance, an extension is being given to the defaulter applicants who were given the allotment letters between 09.09.2019 to 21.02.2022, to pay all the remaining instalments along with all Delay Payment Charges (DPC) till 10th January, 2024.

Accordingly, all such defaulter applicants should take benefit of this last chance to pay the entire amount (along with DPC) of the tenement to CIDCO. The allotment letters of the defaulter applicants who will fail to pay the entire amount within the said period will be cancelled and their EMD amount will be forfeited as per the rule. Also, 10% of instalments paid to CIDCO, will be deducted and the remaining amount will be returned to the applicant's bank account.

“We always strive to fulfill every common man’s dream of a house. In line with this, there is no doubt that this golden opportunity will be made available on the auspicious occasion of Diwali to those who are eligible applicants in 2018-19 housing scheme of CIDCO who were not able to pay their instalments initially. However, I appeal to concerned citizens to take advantage of this golden opportunity,” said Eknath Shinde Chief Minister, Maharashtra.