Maharashtra-Assam Strengthen Cultural Ties; Replica Of Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple Soon To Be Set Up In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai is set to receive a replica of the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, which was the epicentre of a famous political rebellion in Maharashtra.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this exciting development during a meeting with a delegation of journalists from Maharashtra, who were visiting Assam to learn about various ongoing projects.

During his interaction with the journalists, Chief Minister Sarma also revealed plans to stage the popular historical drama "Janata Raja," which narrates the history of Maharashtra's iconic figure, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, throughout the state of Assam.

Plot for establishing Kamakhya Temple to be finalised

Sarma stated that he had already discussed the idea of establishing a Kamakhya Temple in Navi Mumbai with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and had written a letter requesting a suitable plot for the temple's construction. Due to his busy schedule, he hadn't yet been able to visit Maharashtra to personally inspect the plot, but he expressed his intention to do so soon in order to finalize the location for the temple. He praised Chief Minister Shinde's enthusiasm for the project, noting that Shinde had a deep faith in the Kamakhya Devi temple and had visited it after becoming the chief minister.

The connection between Maharashtra and Assam goes beyond the temple project. Sarma recalled that during the political rebellion in Maharashtra, there was widespread discussion of a dialogue that portrayed the natural beauty of Assam. Even after the success of the political upheaval, leaders of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction visited the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple, and Chief Minister Shinde personally visited the temple to seek blessings and held discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. These discussions covered various significant topics, including the construction of the temple.

The Kamakhya Devi Temple is a place of worship for millions of devotees from across India, including Maharashtra, and its replica in Navi Mumbai is an exciting prospect.

'Janata Raja' drama to be staged across Assam

During the conversation, Assam CM Sarma revealed that the play "Jaanata Raja," which tells the heroic tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be performed in every district of Assam. This play draws inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, as the people of Assam, similarly, did not allow the Mughal Shahi to establish a foothold in their region.

Due to the significant number of citizens from Assam living in Maharashtra for their livelihood, there is a deep connection and affection between the two states. Likewise, Marathi people reside in Assam, and the Maharashtra Board in Assam has requested the construction of a Maharashtra Bhavan in Guwahati. Sarma mentioned that the current Chief Ministers of both states have agreed to this request, signifying the strengthening of cultural ties and political harmony between the two regions. It's clear that numerous important initiatives to preserve the culture and tradition of both states will soon come to fruition.