Diwali 2024: BMC Urges Limited Firecracker Use, Fire Brigade Boosts Fire Safety Awareness Amid Festival Incidents; Check Essential Do’s & Don’ts

The BMC has made a public appeal to citizens to limit the use of firecrackers during Diwali, urging that they be burst only until 10 PM. In light of the increase in fire incidents during the festival, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is also actively working to raise awareness, particularly in slums and chawls. Additionally, the civic team has taken action against 63 unauthorised vendors found storing more than the licensed quantity or selling without a proper license.

During Diwali, the use of firecrackers, decoration with diyas, lamps, and electric lighting is widespread among celebrants. However, amidst the excitement, many people unknowingly invite fire accidents, leading to a concerning increase in such incidents. The night of Laxmi Pooja, in particular, sees a surge in firecracker activity. According to fire officials, an average of 30 to 40 fire incidents are recorded on this day alone. To mitigate these risks, fire officials proactively visits slums and chawls in their respective areas to educate residents about fire safety.

Additionally, the widespread use of firecrackers poses health risks due to air pollution, particularly impacting vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory conditions. In response to these concerns, civic authorities have urged citizens to choose low-polluting firecrackers in order to prevent air and noise pollution.The civic team at the ward level has seized 63 illegal firecracker stalls between October 25 and 28. These stalls were found operating on roads and footpaths in areas such as Dongri, Kandivali, and Andheri West.

Do's

*Wear thick cotton clothes while bursting crackers.

* Firecrackers should be kept away from children and should be accompanied by adults while bursting.

* Always use footwear while bursting crackers.

* Keep a bucket full of water nearby while lighting firecrackers and, in case of burns, immediately pour plenty of clean water on the burned area.



Don'ts

* Firecrackers should not be burst inside the building and on the staircase.

*Avoid using match boxes or lighters to light firecrackers.

* Firecrackers should not be burst in the air near trees, overhead electric wires or tall buildings.

* Do not place lamps near window curtains.

* Do not burst firecrackers near electric wires, gas pipelines or parking lots.