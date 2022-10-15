Diwali 2022: MSRTC to run 1500 buses to accommodate rush of commuters

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) decided to run close to 1500 extra bus services across the state on Diwali to compete with private operators. Out of which, 228 buses will run from Mumbai.

In order to accommodate the Diwali rush of commuters, these buses to various destinations across the state will run between October 21 and October 31, 2022.

A total of 1,494 buses will be operated by the Aurangabad division of the MSRTC, followed by the Pune division with 368 buses, Nagpur division with 274 buses, Mumbai division with 228 buses, Nagpur division with 195 buses, and Amravati division with 71 buses.

According to MSRTC officials, those above 75 years of age can travel free in any state transport bus while those who are in the age group of 65 to 75 can take advantage of 50 per cent of senior citizen concessions.

"The schools and colleges are closed during Diwali and they go out of town on vacation while many workers also prefer going back to their hometown during this season. Therefore, the corporation has decided to run extra bus service for the convenience of passengers," said officials.

During the festive season, fares will increase. Due to this, during the festive rush, the MSRTC has increased bus fares temporarily by 10 per cent from midnight of October 21 to October 31.

MSRTC has informed that the passengers who had already booked seats in advance for this period will have to pay the difference between the reservation ticket and the new ticket to the conductors.

The increase is also not applicable to monthly or quarterly pass-holder passengers and students.

Passengers travelling in ordinary (Parivartan), semi-luxury (Hirkani), and Shivshahi (seating and sleeper) will have to pay the increased fares which it is not applicable to Shivneri and Ashwamedh bus services.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated during the Hindu lunar month Kartika.

