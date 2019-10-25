MSRTC bus fare increased by 10 per cent for Diwali

Mumbai: On account of Diwali 2019, MSRTC bus service has decided to increase the bus fares between October 25 to November 5, when there is usually a rush in the commuters.

According to a Times of India report, the fare hike is in the band of Rs 20-Rs 80 for regular and Shivshahi buses. For Shivneri and Ashwamedh services, the increased fare won't be applicable.

Following are the revised fares which commuters will have to pay during Diwali season. The Mumbai-Pune fare on regular buses will be Rs 180 instead of Rs 160 and on Shivsahi it will be Rs 285 instead of Rs 260.

The Mumbai-Nashik route will be Rs 190 and Rs 300 on regular and Shivshahi bus. The increased fare is expected to make MSRTC earn Rs 2 crore a day.

Mumbai to Satara fare will be Rs 335 and Rs 550 for ordinary and Shivshahi bus.