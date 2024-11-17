 Dindoshi, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Sanjay Nirupam Win Against Sitting MLA Shiv Sena UBT's Sunil Prabhu
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDindoshi, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Sanjay Nirupam Win Against Sitting MLA Shiv Sena UBT's Sunil Prabhu

Dindoshi, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Sanjay Nirupam Win Against Sitting MLA Shiv Sena UBT's Sunil Prabhu

Dindoshi is predominantly the eastern side of Malad. The Dindoshi (159) assembly constituency was created after the delimitation in 2008. Mahayuti has fielded Sanjay Nirupam from Shiv Sena's ticket from Dindoshi against two-term sitting MLA Sunil Prabhu from Sena UBT.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections are the first direct battle between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaigns have reached at last stages and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also conducted election rallies in Mumbai. Being the capital city, the battle to lead in Mumbai is what any political party wants.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies, including Mumbai city and suburbs. Some of the key constituencies in the western suburbs include Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari, and key constituencies in the eastern suburbs are Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Chembur and Kurla.

Battle In Mumbai’s Dindoshi

Dindoshi is predominantly the eastern side of Malad. The Dindoshi (159) assembly constituency was created after the delimitation in 2008. In its first assembly elections in 2009, Congress’ Rajhans Singh was elected as the MLA, defeating Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate Sunil Prabhu. Prabhu however, snatched the seat and has been the sitting MLA since 2014. After the division of Shiv Sena in 2022, Prabhu chose to be with the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For MVA Candidate Sandeep Naik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For MVA Candidate Sandeep Naik
Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status
Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status
Kalyan: Crime Branch Arrests Three With 25 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹5 Lakh
Kalyan: Crime Branch Arrests Three With 25 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹5 Lakh
Mumbai: Metal Scaffolds Installed At Girgaon's Kalaram Temple After Metro Excavation Blamed For Cracks On Walls
Mumbai: Metal Scaffolds Installed At Girgaon's Kalaram Temple After Metro Excavation Blamed For Cracks On Walls

For the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Sena UBT’s Sunil Prabhu is the MVA candidate, while Mahayuti has fielded Sanjay Nirupam, who recently exited the Congress to join Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Read Also
Malad West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Congress' Aslam Shaikh Attempts To Win For Fourth Consecutive...
article-image

Dindoshi assembly falls in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency along with five others: Goregaon, Versova, Jogeshwari East, Andheri East and Andheri West. Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat saw the most intense Sena Vs Sena battle as Sena UBt’s Amol Kirtikar was declared as the winner initially, however, after recounting Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar was declared as the winner with a very thin margin.

Thus, there is no doubt that the Dindoshi assembly will also witness an intense Sena vs Sena battle. If Sena UBT’s Sunil Prabhu manages to defeat senior political Sanjay Nirupam, Prabhu will represent the seat for the third consecutive time.

Read Also
Borivali, Maharashtra Election 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades, Mahayuti...
article-image

Past Poll Statistics

In its first assembly polls, Congress’ Rajhans Singh was elected as the MLA, defeating Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate Sunil Prabhu. Prabhu however, snatched the seat in 2014 and defeated sitting MLA Rajhans Singh with a margin of 19,828 votes. In 2019, Prabhu defeated NCP’s Vidya Chavan with a margin of 44,511 votes.

Voting in Dindoshi seat during 2019 assembly polls

Voting in Dindoshi seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Dindoshi assembly falls in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat with a total of 4,52,664 votes and Sena UBT’s Amol Kirtikar got 4,52,596 votes. From the Dindoshi assembly constituency, Waikar got 75,768 votes and Kirtikar got 77,469 votes.

Read Also
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From...
article-image

About Dindoshi Seat

It is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. During the 2019 assembly elections, the total number of registered voters were 2,81,684 and the voter turnout was 55.49 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For...

Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status

Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status

Kalyan: Crime Branch Arrests Three With 25 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹5 Lakh

Kalyan: Crime Branch Arrests Three With 25 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹5 Lakh

Mumbai: Metal Scaffolds Installed At Girgaon's Kalaram Temple After Metro Excavation Blamed For...

Mumbai: Metal Scaffolds Installed At Girgaon's Kalaram Temple After Metro Excavation Blamed For...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Bust Gujarat Youth With ₹51.76 Lakh In Fake ₹500 Notes Amid Election...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Bust Gujarat Youth With ₹51.76 Lakh In Fake ₹500 Notes Amid Election...