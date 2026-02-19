Digital Shield For Maharashtra Transport Corporation Buses: MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras Across Its Network

MSRTC To Install 7,035 CCTV Cameras Across Its Network | Representative Image

In a major move to strengthen passenger safety across the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) network, the state government has launched an ambitious surveillance project to install more than 7,000 CCTV cameras at bus stations and depots across the state.

Strengthening Passenger Safety

Transport Minister and Chairman of MSRTC, Pratap Sarnaik, said the initiative aims to counter potential threats from anti-social and terror-related activities while improving overall monitoring of transport premises.

Countering Security Threats

Under the ₹111-crore project, CCTV cameras will be installed at 633 locations, including bus stations, depots, divisional offices, workshops and training institutes. The system will create a statewide digital monitoring grid, enabling authorities to track activities in real time.

₹111-Crore Surveillance Grid

“The safety of passengers is our top priority. This project will ensure continuous surveillance and allow immediate response to suspicious activities,” Sarnaik said.

Government’s Safety Assurance

The project has been awarded through an e-tendering process to Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), which will implement the system within one year. A central command and control centre has already been set up in Mumbai, and its User Acceptance Testing (UAT) has been successfully completed. From this hub, officials will monitor all cameras across Maharashtra through a centralized platform.

Central Command Centre Ready

During the pilot phase, surveillance systems were installed at 64 sensitive locations in the Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar divisions. Authorities said the results were encouraging, prompting expansion to the remaining 27 divisions and additional facilities.

Successful Pilot Expansion

Officials believe the project will not only deter crime but also help manage emergencies, monitor crowd movement and improve operational efficiency at transport hubs.

Boost To Operations

With the rollout, the iconic red MSRTC buses — popularly known as “Lalpari” — are expected to become safer and more reliable for millions of daily commuters across the state. Currently, around 55 lakh passengers travel daily by MSRTC buses, with approximately 14,000 buses operating every day, an official said.

