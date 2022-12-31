Dharavi redevelopment is largest rehab project in India: Devendra Fadnavis | File

The State Government is betting big on the redevelopment of Dharavi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the housing department, told the State Assembly on Friday that it will be the largest rehabilitation project in the country.

Nearly 59,165 families comprising 46,191 residential families and 12,974 non-residential families will be rehabilitated. Mr Fadnavis was replying to a call attention moved by Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad.

Mr Fadnavis said the existing unit holders will get new units bigger than the existing size. “The tender was issued to provide good dwelling units and thereafter the government got the land from the Railways. Therefore, a new tender was issued by inviting companies who have implemented large projects. The tender was revised and issued again when three companies submitted their bids. After completion of necessary conditions, the bid (by Adani Group) was accepted,” he added.

Mr Fadnavis said that Dharavi being a business hub, the state will not neglect it during its redevelopment. “Dharavi’s contribution to the country’s and state’s economic development is quite big and therefore amenities will be developed to benefit its industries,” he noted.

Mr Fadnavis announced that the government has waived tax for five years after the rehabilitation of industries and directed a GST refund. “The buildings will be maintenance free and religious places will be protected,” he said, adding that residents up to 2011 are eligible but those residing thereafter will be given homes on rent.