Photos: B-Town celebs fly out of Mumbai to celebrate New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
New Year is around the corner and several Bollywood celebs have made plans to welcome 2023. Here's the list of celebs who jetted off from Mumbai to celebrate New Year
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying their winter vacation along with their kids in Switzerland
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday was also spotted at the airport as she jetted off to Thailand for her New Year celebration
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are enjoying their holiday in Dubai
Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport departing for her New Year vacation
Photo by Viral Bhayani
B-Town's best friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were also clicked at the airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sunny Leone was papped at the airport on December 28
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan were also snapped at the airport on Thursday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also left the city on December 28 for their New Year celebration. They are in Delhi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also headed for their vacation
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his solo trip in Paris. The actor is keeping his fans updated by sharing pictures on social media
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!