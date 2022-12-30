Photos: B-Town celebs fly out of Mumbai to celebrate New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022

New Year is around the corner and several Bollywood celebs have made plans to welcome 2023. Here's the list of celebs who jetted off from Mumbai to celebrate New Year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying their winter vacation along with their kids in Switzerland

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday was also spotted at the airport as she jetted off to Thailand for her New Year celebration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are enjoying their holiday in Dubai

Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport departing for her New Year vacation

Photo by Viral Bhayani

B-Town's best friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were also clicked at the airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Leone was papped at the airport on December 28

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan were also snapped at the airport on Thursday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also left the city on December 28 for their New Year celebration. They are in Delhi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also headed for their vacation

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his solo trip in Paris. The actor is keeping his fans updated by sharing pictures on social media

Photo by Viral Bhayani

