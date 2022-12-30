Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement party in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on December 29

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple received a grand welcome at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The engagement was a star-studded affair with the top celebs of Bollywood in attendance

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The first ones to arrive for the engagement bash were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir looked dapper in a black traditional outfit while Alia stunned in a powder blue co-ord set

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were accompanied by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan also graced the engagement bash, however, he did not pose for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan made a quick entry at the Ambani bash looking stylish in a blue shirt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh was all smiles as he arrived for Anant and Radhika's engagement party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor stole the night in a pink saree

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mika Singh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Orhaan Awatramani aka Orry

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

