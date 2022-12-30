Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement party in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on December 29
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple received a grand welcome at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The engagement was a star-studded affair with the top celebs of Bollywood in attendance
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The first ones to arrive for the engagement bash were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir looked dapper in a black traditional outfit while Alia stunned in a powder blue co-ord set
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were accompanied by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh Khan also graced the engagement bash, however, he did not pose for the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman Khan made a quick entry at the Ambani bash looking stylish in a blue shirt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer Singh was all smiles as he arrived for Anant and Radhika's engagement party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi Kapoor stole the night in a pink saree
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mika Singh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Orhaan Awatramani aka Orry
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
