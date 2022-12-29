FIRST PHOTOS: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant get engaged

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022

Anant Ambani, the son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend on December 29

The couple got engaged in the darbar or Lord Shrinathji at Nathdwara, Rajasthan

The roka ceremony was held in the presence of their close friends and family

The couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their union

Anant was seen being given a grand welcome at the temple

Anant and Radhika's relationship came to the limelight in 2018 when they attended Isha Ambani's wedding festivities together

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare

Meanwhile, Anant currently leads the energy business of Reliance Industries Limited

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Isha Ambani returns to Mumbai with twins
Find out More