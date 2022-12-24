In Pics: Isha Ambani returns to Mumbai with twins

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022

The Ambanis and Piramals welcomed Isha Ambani and her twins in Mumbai on Saturday

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal became parents to twins -- a baby girl named Aadiya, and a baby boy, Krishna, on November 19 this year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The newborn twins were welcomed by the Ambani and Piramal families at Isha's Worli residence Karuna Sindhu

The babies and the new mommy were welcomed with great pomp and joy

Heavy security has been deployed in the area

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Isha's brother Akash Ambani reportedly himself drove to the Mumbai airport to receive his sister and the twins

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Ambanis accompanied Isha and her babies to Karuna Sindhu

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Isha was seen all smiles next to dad Mukesh Ambani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Ambanis greeted the media present outside Karuna Sindhu

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani was also spotted at the venue

Photo by Viral Bhayani

