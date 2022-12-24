In Pics: Isha Ambani returns to Mumbai with twins

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022
The Ambanis and Piramals welcomed Isha Ambani and her twins in Mumbai on Saturday
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal became parents to twins -- a baby girl named Aadiya, and a baby boy, Krishna, on November 19 this year
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The newborn twins were welcomed by the Ambani and Piramal families at Isha's Worli residence Karuna Sindhu
The babies and the new mommy were welcomed with great pomp and joy
Heavy security has been deployed in the area
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Isha's brother Akash Ambani reportedly himself drove to the Mumbai airport to receive his sister and the twins
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Ambanis accompanied Isha and her babies to Karuna Sindhu
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Isha was seen all smiles next to dad Mukesh Ambani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Ambanis greeted the media present outside Karuna Sindhu
Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani was also spotted at the venue
Photo by Viral Bhayani
