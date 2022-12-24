Watch: From 300 kg gold to rotating beds and luxury car seats, Ambanis welcome Isha Ambani's twins in Mumbai

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal | File photo

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to fly down to Mumbai on Saturday, a month after they welcomed their twin babies on November 19.

Preparations are in full swing at both the Ambani and Piramal residences and extravagant arrangements have been made to welcome the twin babies to their home for the first time.

Highly trained doctors to accompany Isha on flight

As per reports, Isha and the twins are being flown by a Qatar flight that was sent by the Emir of Qatar himself, who happens to be a close friend of the Ambanis.

It is also believed that a group of highly trained doctors from Mumbai travelled to Los Angeles to accompany the parents and the newborn twins back to the city. One of America’s best pediatricians, Dr Gibson also accompanied the group of doctors to ensure the twins' first flight is safe and sound.

In India, the twins will be taken care of by eight specially trained American nannies and nurses who are being flown in from the USA.

Special ceremony, donations to welcome Ambani-Piramal twins

The newborn kids will be welcomed at Karuna Sindhu, the Worli residence of Isha Ambani. The family is set to host an extravagant religious event at the residence tomorrow in the presence of priests from temples across Indian to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the kids to grow up hale and hearty.

The Ambani family will reportedly be donating 300 kg of gold on the occasion. Caterers have been flown in from all across the world to prepare the food on the occasion and there will be special prasad from temples across India like Tirupati Balaji Temple- Tirumala, Shrinathji- Nathdwara, Shree Dwarkadhish Temple and more.

Rotating beds, automated roofs, designer clothes for the twins

The nurseries at Karuna Sindhu as well the Mukesh Ambani's Antilia are all set to welcome the twins. They have been specially designed by Perkins and Will. If reports are to be believed, the nurseries include rotating beds and automated rooftops so that the babies can soak in ample of natural sunlight.

All the pieces of furniture are custom-made by Loro Piana, Hermes, and Dior. The twins will be wearing clothes from the children's line of world-famous fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Loro Piana.

Not just that, but the twins will also have exclusively designed car seats by BMW.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins

Isha and Anand became proud parents to twins -- a baby girl named Aadiya, and a baby boy, Krishna, on November 19 this year. They were born at Cedar Senai in Los Angeles.

The Ambani scion and Isha's brother, Akash Ambani, himself arrived at the Mumbai airport on Saturday to welcome his sister and brother-in-law along with his dearest niece and nephew.

The entire Antilia and Karuna Sindhu have been decked up for the arrival of the twins. Heavy security has been deployed around the area to ensure minimum inconvenience to the new parents and their twins.