Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins; here's what the babies are named

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins; here's what the babies are named

The couple welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy on November 19, Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal | File
Mumbai: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins. The couple welcomed a baby girl, named Aadiya, and a baby boy, Krishna, on November 19, Saturday.

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," the media statement read.

Isha, 31, is the daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani. She currently serves as executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures.

Read Also
Isha Ambani announces opening of India’s first multi-disciplinary cultural centre in Mumbai
article-image

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani tied the knot with Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal's son, Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018, in Mumbai. Their wedding is still considered the grandest wedding in India.

Her husband Anand Piramal runs the financial services businesses of the Piramal Group.

