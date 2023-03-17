Devendra Fadnavis says CCTVs installed in 1,082 police stations, refutes claims on delayed installation | PTI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister and Home minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis on Friday informed the legislative council that the installation of CCTV cameras in all the police stations of the state has finished, except seven police stations. However, opposition parties have complained that many of them are not working.

NCP MLC, Abdullah khan Durrani, Shashikant Shinde, Amol Mitkari and other UBT Shivsena MLAs raised the questions in council.

They said out of 1,089 police stations, only 547 police stations, which means, only half of the police stations have CCTV installed cameras. furthermore, they asked, when the rest of the cameras will be installed.

Maintenance work of CCTVs at seven places is underway

Fadnavis in a reply said, “Cameras have been installed in 1082 police stations and maintenance work of seven police stations is underway.” He refuted the claim of delay in installation.

Shinde questioned the audit of the cameras as many of them are not functional. Opposition leader Ambadas Danve said, “High Court had ordered in 2014 and the government is yet to complete the installation.”

Audits are being conducted regularly

Fadnavis said that audits are being conducted regularly and cameras have been installed in the verandah, inquiry room, Corridor, police officers' cabin, outside washrooms and police custodies.

The minister stated that cameras, which were installed between 2014-2020 have no voice recording facility but now as court directions have also come, cameras with a voice recording facility will be installed.