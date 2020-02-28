Devendra Fadnavis opposes Muslim reservation after MVA decides to table bill giving 5% quota in educational institutions

Former Chief Minister and Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his party, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), will oppose the 5 per cent reservation for Muslims as proposed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"We oppose the Muslim reservation or any reservation which is given on the basis of religion," Fadnavis told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said that the MVA will soon table a new bill during the ongoing budget session of the legislature to give 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in educational institutions in Maharashtra. Muslims constitute 11.5% of the state population.