‘Don't get distracted by BJP's attempt to create division’: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners that the government is quite stable and will complete the five-year term.

At the legislative party meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on the first day of the budget session of the state legislature, Thackeray asked the legislators to simply neglect opposition BJP's deadlines to topple the government. Instead, CM wanted ministers and legislators to further strengthen coordination for the smooth functioning of the government. He asked the legislators not to make any controversial statements and thereby give any handle for opposition to target the government.

A visibly relaxed Thackeray said the government will not mere make announcements but will make all efforts for implementation. He said that he will put in a mechanism whereby the legislators can submit their work proposals to the ministers after the weekly cabinet meeting is over on Wednesday in the cabinet meeting hall only. This is to cut the time consumed by the legislators in moving from one minister to another.

Thackeray however, asked the legislators to be punctual and present in the proceedings of the legislature so that MVA together can take on BJP on the floor. He wanted the legislators to strongly argue in favour of government's crop loan wavier and on the budget proposals after it will be presented on March 6.

As far as contentious issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizen are concerned, Thackeray clarified that three parties have their own ideologies and their views but when it comes to implementation it will be done as per the Common Minimum Programme prepared jointly by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

''All the national issues will be sorted out at the national level. So don't try to get distracted due to BJP's attempt to create a division among MVA partners,'' he told legislators.

Thackeray also showered praise on the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and thanked her to be part of the Maharashtra government.