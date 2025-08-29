Maharashtra News: 5 Killed As Car Plunges Into 70-Foot-Deep Well In Jalna - VIDEO

After a challenging rescue operation which lasted several hours, the bodies were fished out and the car was pulled out with the help of a crane, said the official. |

Jalna: Five people were killed after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a 70-foot-deep well in central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Gadegavhan village on Bhokardan-Jafrabad road, said an official.

The speeding car, coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and heading towards Jafrabad, first rammed into Bhagvan Bankar, a local resident who was on morning walk. Bankar sustained serious injuries, the official said.

It then veered off the road and plunged into a well, he said.

The deceased were identified as Padmabai Bhambre (55), Dnyaneshwar Bhambre (55), Ajinath Bhambre (40), all residents of Koparda village in Bhokardan tehsil; Dnyaneshwar Dakle (40), a resident of Hudco, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; and Nirmala Dakle (25) from Grorai Gungi village in Phulambri tehsil.

Nirmala Dakle, who was suffering from paralysis, had requested her relative Dnyaneshwar Dakle to drive her to Sultanpur for treatment, a local source said.

On receiving information, teams from Hasnabad and Tembhurni police stations, along with fire brigade personnel and the district disaster management unit, rushed to the spot.

After a challenging rescue operation which lasted several hours, the bodies were fished out and the car was pulled out with the help of a crane, said the official.

The well, nearly 70 feet deep, was filled with around 60 feet of water which made the operation extremely difficult, he added.

