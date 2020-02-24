Uddhav-led Maha Govt releases list of 15,358 beneficiaries of crop loan waiver scheme; money to be transferred by Friday

In a record two months since the announcement on December 21 last year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday released the first list of 15,358 beneficiaries from 68 villages under the much ambitious crop loan waiver scheme named after social activist Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The government will release the second list on February 28 and it aims to complete the loan waiver process in March, April and May covering 34,83,908 accounts of farmers with a loan up to Rs 2 lakh with the cut off date of September 30 last year.

The government is confident that the money will be deposited in the loan account of 15,358 beneficiaries by Friday. The government has roped in the National Payment Corporation of India to transfer the money directly to the commercial banks and in case of district central cooperative bank through a branch office of the concerned bank.

The government, in order to avoid embezzlement or misuse of money, has strictly collected loan accounts which are Aadhaar linked. Those accounts, which were not linked, the farmers were given time to do so in January.