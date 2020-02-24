FPJ Exclusive|Maharashtra Budget Session: MVA govt tables demand worth Rs 24,273 cr; proposes Rs 15,000 cr for crop loan waiver

This is in addition to Rs 10,000 crore approved by the state cabinet last week under the Contingency Fund. The crop loan waiver scheme will cover 35 lakh farmers with loan up to Rs 2 lakh with a cut off date of September 30, 2019. The government will announce the first list of 20,000 beneficiaries today.

The supplementary demands were tabled by the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who holds department of planning and finance.

In addition to this, the government has earmarked Rs 3,523 crore for the Revenue and forests Rs 3,523 crore, Public Works Department Rs 1,477 crore of which Rs 434 crore for major roads and bridges works, Rs 650 crore towards hybrid annuity, Urban Development Department Rs 679 crore comprising Rs 103 crore for Pune Metro in addition Rs 375 crore towards subordinate debt of state government, Rs 210 crore to municipal corporations for putting in place basic amenities, Rs 185 crore to municipal councils as special grant for providing basic amenities.

The government has earmarked for Industries Department Rs 1,476 crore of which Rs 1,417 crore for concessions given to power looms and agriculture consumers.

The government also tabled supplementary expenditure of Rs 4,204 crore for 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

MVA government in the winter session held in December last year had tabled Rs 16,120 crore supplementary demands in the state legislature.

Of the Rs 16,120 crore, the government has provided Rs 4,500 crore for compensation to flood-affected farmers, Rs 750 crore to help farmers hit by untimely rains in October, Rs 500 crore for the payment of premium instalment by farmers in the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme and Rs 525 crore for disaster management.