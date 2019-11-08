Devendra Fadnavis now 'caretaker CM' of Maharashtra, makes it official on Twitter

It has been a tumultous day for political parties in Maharashtra. Following his resignation, Fadnavis held a press conference where he lashed out the Shiv Sena for its demands regarding the formation of the new government.

He indirectly slammed Sanjay Raut, saying some people had made slanderous statements from day one.

"We have fought together and after the election initially, Uddhav Thackeray's PC said that all ways are open to form a government. This kind of mindset is not good for a party who got elected as mandate was given to Mahayuti," he said.

He added that the 50:50 sharing of seats was never discussed in front of him. He said that no decision was taken in his presence regarding the sharing of the Chief Minister's post with the Shiv Sena for 2.5 years."I have never spoke foul against Uddhav Thackeray till date. He did not pick my calls after the results," Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena on the other hand denies this. Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray held a conference shortly after Fadnavis finished his as he felt "concerned" after watching the acting Chief Minister's media briefing. "I am shocked, hurt over being labelled as liar. "I will not speak to Fadnavis till he speaks the truth on equal share in power," he said.

Thackeray said that if the BJP called him a liar in the future he would not keep any relationship with the party.