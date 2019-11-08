Fadnavis submits resignation, lashes out at Sena

"We have fought together and after the election initially, Uddhav Thackeray's PC said that all ways are open to form a government. This kind of mindset is not good for a party who got elected as mandate was given to Mahayuti," he said.

He added that the 50:50 sharing of seats was never discussed in front of him. He said that no decision was taken in his presence regarding the sharing of the Chief Minister's post with the Shiv Sena for 2.5 years."I have never spoke foul against Uddhav Thackeray till date. He did not pick my calls after the results," Fadnavis said.

He added that the kind of language that is being used by Mahayuti is "unacceptable".

He called it a "wrong policy" of Shiv Sena to shun the BJP in favour of talk with Congress and the NCP.

The Sena, Fadnavis said, had insulted them and emphasised, that "there won't be another election" but that "only BJP" will form the government soon."Give us proof that we are horse trading. We won't form government by doing horse trading," he said.