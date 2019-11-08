'Your minds became polluted while cleaning Ganga': Uddhav turns it into a free-for-all after Fadnavis' barbs

Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the Shiv Sena does not need the BJP for the Chief Minister's post and that the party remains firm in its demand.

"I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfill that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that," Thackeray said.

His words come after acting CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Sena during a press conference after submitting his resignation as Chief Minister.

Thackeray said that he felt "concerned" after watching the acting Chief Minister's media briefing. "I am shocked, hurt over being labelled as liar. "I will not speak to Fadnavis till he speaks the truth on equal share in power," he said.

Thackeray said that if the BJP called him a liar in the future he would not keep any relationship with the party.

Fadmavis had said that the 50:50 sharing of seats was never discussed in front of him, nor were any discussions held in his presence regarding the sharing of the Chief Minister's post with the Shiv Sena for 2.5 years.

On this topic, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too reiterated that the 50-50 formula was not promised by party leader Amit Shah. "There is still time. I feel, for the welfare of people, BJP-Shiv Sena should come together to form government," he added.

Contrarily, Thackeray insists that "equal sharing of power was agreed upon in Amit Shah's presence". "BJP-Sena have been together for 25 years and Amit Shah had said that our relationship went through a tough phase and he wanted it to reach old glory in "his leadership" only. Shah and Fadnavis had agreed on equal power and responsibility," he claimed.

"It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people," Thackeray added.

Thackeray says that if coming to power was Shiv Sena's only goal, "we wouldn't have done what we did in 2014".

"Modi had called me younger brother just two months back during campaign. Now things have come down to this. I'm hurt. They are lying now when they say that there was no agreement on equal share of power," he said.

Thackeray claims that the Sena has not yet held talks with the NCP. "We had never closed the doors for discussion, they (BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have honoured every single commitment for the cause of nationalism, Hindutva and Ram Mandir, but how can we talk to them if they go back on their word?" he asked.

(With agency inputs)