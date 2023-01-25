Devendra Fadnavis: Mumbai ex-CP Sanjay Pandey was given target to arrest me

PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that former Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey had been given a “target” to arrest him but the police officer could not succeed as he had done nothing wrong.

Mr Fadnavis was speaking at an event organised by regional news channel ABP Majha.

“The Mahavikas Aghadi government had given orders to frame me or slap some criminal charges (on me) anyhow,” said the senior BJP leader.

“It is the truth and now you can ask any police official. They will also tell about it,” he said adding, “However, I had done nothing that would help them put me in jail, and thus they failed.” Mr Fadnavis also said that he does not hold any personal animosity against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was the chief minister with the support of the Congress and NCP.

“Uddhav Thackeray completely stopped answering my phone calls. If he did not want to form an alliance (with BJP after 2019 state polls), he should have told me so,” he said.

“At a function recently, I met 'Wahini' (Uddhav's wife Rashmi Thackeray) and told her to convey my regards to Uddhav Thackeray. This is the culture of Maharashtra and I cannot disregard it,” he said.

Soon after the fall of the MVA government, Pandey, a 1986-batch retired Indian Police Officer, was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees. He is currently out on bail.

Read Also Rotary-BPCL Free Medical Camps In Mumbai And Across India

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)