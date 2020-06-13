Devendra Fadnavis meets CM Uddhav Thackeray; seeks assistance for the people affected due to Cyclone Nisarga

Mumbai: The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and sought assistance for the people affected due to Cyclone Nisarga in Konkan.
"Delegation led by LoP Shri @Dev_Fadnavis meets CM Uddhav Thackeray to handover the memorandum to seek assistance for the people affected in Konkan due to #CycloneNisarga," read the tweet.
"I've urged the CM to change the basis of providing aid & waive off loans of horticulturists & fishermen. We've also put forth our demands related to tourism sector there. Even electricity has not been restored which should be done at the earliest," said Fadnavis.
The former Chief Minister had visited the ravaged parts of coastal Maharashtra and interacted with the people. "The pain of the people and the loss is big in #konkan. Help needs to reach here ASAP. BJP is doing all it can. I’m also sending a detailed request letter to the State Govt. I also visited & interacted in Harnai, Pachpandhari, Anjarle in Ratnagiri district," he wrote.
"Government needs to widen the approach instead of typical traditional norms, as the damage is huge. I assured the citizens of Konkan that all their issues will be taken to the Government and we will pursue it," he added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit worst-hit Raigad district on Sunday to distribute relief material and aid, reported FPJ.
As reported by FPJ on Thursday, the Maharashtra Government has decided to give relief to the families affected by Cyclone Nisarga in the districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri over and above the amount prescribed by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The government will give Rs 1.50 lakh for damaged houses against Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 per hectare for a minimum of two hectares for the damage caused to agriculture.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the government will pay Rs 15,000 to the families whose house is 15 per cent damaged and Rs 15,000 for huts. Further, the government will provide Rs 5,000 each to the families to purchase utensils and Rs 10,000 each for clothes. For shopkeepers and vendors, the government will pay Rs 10,000.
Pawar said, after the completion of damage assessment and panchanamas, the money will be deposited in the bank accounts of the identified families. He informed that 5-litre kerosene will be distributed free of cost per ration card holder affected by Cyclone Nisarga.
