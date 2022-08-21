Developing 26 green expressways and logistics parks of Rs 2 lakh crore: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday exhorted the engineers and industry professionals to participate in harnessing huge potential in India’s infrastructure sector including road construction, river connectivity, solid and liquid waste management, parking plaza, irrigation, bus-ports, ropeways and cable car projects. "We are making 26 Green Express Highways and Logistics parks of Rs 2 lakh crores. At the same time, we have many innovative ideas by which we can develop infrastructure further,’’ he said here in his address at the national conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries, being organized by Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE).

Gadkari said that the future of Indian infrastructure sector is very bright. "We need to accept good technology, research, innovation and successful practices from across the world and from within India. We should use alternative materials to reduce cost without compromising on quality. Time is the most important aspect in construction, it is the biggest asset,’’ he added while underlining the role of civil engineers.

Citing examples of Mumbai Pune Expressway and Worli Bandra Sealink to illustrate leveraging capital markets for public infrastructure projects, Gadkari said, "Under InvIT, our idea is to take money from poor people and give them 7%-8% monthly return on their money. We have decided to go for capital markets, we will sell shares of maximum Rs 10 lakh to one person, they will invest and we can raise resources.’’

He further said NHAI is AAA-rated and has good economic viability. ‘’Our toll revenue at present is Rs. 40,000 crore per year, by end of 2024, it will become Rs 1.4 lakh crore per year So, we don't have any problem of money’. He informed that 70% of Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway has already been completed adding that ‘’My dream is to take citizens from Nariman Point, Mumbai to Delhi in 12 hours.’’

Gadkari said ‘‘I have decided to make Indian road infrastructure, even in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, up to the road infrastructure standards of USA, before end of 2024.’’

Pitching his idea of using greener alternatives in road construction, Gadkari said, "You should find alternatives to cement and other raw materials. Glass fibre steel can be used in place of steel. If there is competition, cost will come down and become reasonable."

Propagating the idea of use of alternative fuels, the union minister said green hydrogen is future fuel, adding that hydrogen can be made from petroleum, coal and biomass, organic waste and sewage water. He further stated that ‘’my dream is to make green hydrogen available at $1/kg which can be used in aviation, railway, bus, truck, chemical and fertilizer industry instead of coal and petroleum.’’