Deputy CM Fadnavis: Banks to face action for denying agricultural loans for want of CIBIL score

In a major relief for the farmers ahead of monsoon, the Maharashtra Government has decided to take strict action against banks if farmers are denied agriculture loans for non-compliance with the CIBIL score. “We have given order to officials to lodge FIRs against bank officials if they come across any such cases where agriculture loans are denied to farmers for want of CIBIL scores,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after a series of day-long pre-kharif review meetings here at the YB Chavan Centre on Wednesday.

CIBIL not required for short-term loans

“The agriculture loans are short-term loans. For such loans, CIBIL scores are not required. We have repeatedly been telling this to banks. However, some bank officials don’t comply and keep on denying agriculture loans,” Fadnavis said.

He also said that all aspects related to agriculture like the farm pond scheme and solar power scheme for agriculture pumps were discussed and deliberated during the review meeting and all measures are being taken to ensure that the farmers won’t face any hardships this season.

Adequate stocks for farmers this year

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the weather forecast is favourable this year and all arrangements are being done to keep the farmers updated about the rains and other factors related to agriculture.

“We have adequate stocks of seeds and fertilisers. We have directed the officials to ensure quality also. If there are any fluctuations in the rain pattern due to El Nino, the agriculture department will ensure that the updated information will be passed on to farmers immediately so that they won’t have to go in for second sowing,” the CM said.

Fadnavis added that the second phase of the ‘Jalayukt Shivar’ scheme for farm ponds too was kicked off on Wednesday. District collectors had taken a lead during the first phase of the scheme, he added.