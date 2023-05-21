Pune: PMC launches Urban Food Pilot project to promote sustainable agriculture, healthy eating habits

Pune Municipal Corporation |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a significant step towards promoting sustainable agriculture and providing affordable, pesticide-free produce to its residents with the launch of the Urban Food Pilot project under the Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) Project.

Objectives of Urban Food Project

With an aim to transform the agricultural landscape of Maharashtra and uplift rural communities' economic well-being, the Urban Food Pilot project will establish weekly markets at various locations in Pune. These markets will offer fresh fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices, benefiting both consumers and farmers alike.

Several markets shortlisted

The PMC has identified several locations in Pune for the designated markets, including Baner Ota Market in Baner, Suncity Ota Market in Vadgaon, Ambegaon Budruk Ota Market, Kharadi Ota Market, Punyanagari Ota Market in Vadgaon Sheri, Kurunjai Ota Market in Kalas, and Dhanori Ota Market in Dhanori. These markets will serve as platforms for agricultural production companies and Community-Based Organizations to showcase their products and engage with the community.

Ashit Jadhav, executive engineer of the Anti encroachment and illegal construction eradication department at PMC, expressed enthusiasm about the project and highlighted its multiple benefits. He stated, "This move will help citizens access clean, fresh, pesticide-free fruits and vegetables at reasonable rates while providing farmers with proper outlets to sell their produce." Jadhav emphasized the importance of supporting designated markets rather than purchasing from unregulated sources encroaching on public spaces.

PMC looking to promote sustainable, healthy eating habits

The Urban Food Pilot project aligns with the larger objectives of the SMART Project, aiming to contribute to the overall well-being of Pune's citizens while supporting local farmers. By promoting sustainable and healthy eating habits, the PMC seeks to improve access to high-quality produce and encourage a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle for all residents.

Support for local farmers

The initiative presents an opportunity for consumers to directly support local farmers and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the region. With these designated markets, Pune residents can look forward to reliable access to fresh and pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, ensuring their well-being and contributing to a thriving agricultural ecosystem.