FPJ Exclusive: 'Deputy CM' bungalow Devgiri reserved for Ajit Pawar

Even though former deputy chief minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar is yet to join the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet, the Public Works Department has reserved the prized Devgiri bungalow in Malabar Hills for him.

Two senior ministers including Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) and Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) had evinced interest for the iconic bungalow,though their request was not entertained by the department and also by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

During Congress-NCP government (1999-2014) Ajit Pawar had occupied Devgiri and later it was the official residence of the former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

State government sources told Free Press Journal, ''The public works department had received requests from Thorat and Shinde after the swearing in ceremony held on November 28 for the allotment of Devgigi bungalow. However, the department had earlier received plea from Ajit Pawar's staff to reserve it. Therefore, Devgiri has not been allotted to the duo.''