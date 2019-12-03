Uddhav to take call on Justice Loya soon, Sharad Pawar says will 'reinvestigate if needed'

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that Judge BH Loya's death should be reinvestigated if there is a demand and need for it, reported Scroll. Pawar told a Marathi news channel, “If there is a demand [for an investigation], then one should think about it – on what basis are they making this demand, what is the truth in it, this should be investigated. If there is something in it, then maybe a re-investigation should be done. If not, then it is not right to make baseless allegations on anyone either.”

In Jan 2018, after a presser by four rebel judges, Uddhav Thackeray had asked for a probe and said: “If someone feels that the death is suspicious and approaches the court for inquiry, there is a need for impartial inquiry so that truth can be brought out. There is a need for bringing out truth in Justice Loya's death and if nothing is unfair in this matter, then why one should worry about instituting inquiry?”

Even Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday demanded to reopen the case again. Digvijay Singh took to his official Twitter handle and said "This is a very serious charge by the sister of Justice Loya. Now that we have a non-BJP Govt in Maharashtra why can't the Govt set up an SIT who can investigate under the directions of an Independent Judicial Commission which the Govt can set up in a certain time frame."

(With inputs from Sanjay Jog)