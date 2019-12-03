Ajit has confessed that allying with BJP was a mistake: Sharad Pawar

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that his nephew, Ajit Pawar, has confessed to him that allying with BJP was a mistake.

According to Hindustan Times, NCP chief said this during an interview to a Marathi TV channel, ABP Majha. Sharad Pawar also said that he may forgive his nephew for the mistake. During the interview 78-year-old leader said that Ajit Pawar was considered as the number 2 in the party before he broke ranks and backed BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

He was irked by the long negotiation and disagreements between the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena on November 22, NCP chief said. “Irked with that disagreement and the ongoing discussion with Congress, Ajit took this call that night. He was told oath has to be taken immediately, if this deal had to be done. Later, Ajit told me he made a mistake,’’ said Pawar reported Hindustan Times. But however, Sharad Pawar has indicated that he will forgive his nephew and also pointed out that a large section within the NCP looked up to Ajit’s leadership.