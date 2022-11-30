Demand for coordinator between MahaRERA-KDMC to check illegal construction

MaHaReRa | File photo

Thane: Lack of coordination between Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHARERA) and Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was the main reason 65 developers in the area could carry out the RERA registration scam which could have been avoided,” Bharat Chheda, the newly elected president of Credai-MCHI Kalyan Dombivali unit, told mediapersons.

The Credai-MCHI of Kalyan-Dombivali unit has demanded the appointment of a cell officer to coordinate between MAHARERA and KDMC.

“We have requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take action against officials of KDMC, 'Maharera' who are involved in illegal construction permits and RERA registration cases,” he said.

He lamented that the scam perpetrated by a few builders has sent out a message across the country that Kalyan-Dombivali is a city of illegal construction. The registration process after filing the construction documents with 'Maharera', RERA was done within three days, now takes more than three to four months, he said.

Exposing the RERA registration scam by 65 developers in KDMC jurisdiction has hit the genuine builders hard.

Present during the press conference along with Bharat Chheda the others were former president of MCHI-Kalyan-Dombivali Ravi Patil, secretary Arvind Varak, Sanjay Patil, Saket Tiwari.

The former president of MCHI-Kalyan-Dombivali said, “The illegal building case in Kalyan-Dombivli has raised doubts on the functioning of the MahaRERA and Urban Planning Department of KDMC. If this continues, the work of developers carrying out genuine work will suffer. A cell officer should be appointed to check this practice. The civic body should make available on their website the documents of the developers who have been given construction approval. The cell officer should take necessary action to register the construction with Maharera,” he said.

“Apart from the municipal documents, the construction documents which are submitted online to Maharera from other places will be automatically evicted. This will deter the land mafias carrying out illegal activities by registering under MahaRERA,” he added.

He stated that the MCHI association will stand firmly with member-Architect Sandeep Patil who has taken the case of illegal constructions to High Court and Police. This is the time to stop illegal constructions, he said.

