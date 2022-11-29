Mumbai: VN Suryavanshi is the new Excise Commissioner

Dr VN Suryawanshi | Twitter/ DrVijaySuryaIAS

Mumbai : In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday appointed Dr VN Suryawanshi, IAS-2006, who is currently the MMRDA Additional Commissioner as the Excise Commissioner. The incumbent Excise Commissioner Kanjilal Umap will retire on November 30.

The government has posted the Saibaba Sansthan Trust, SHIRDI CEO Bhagyashree Banayat, NL: 2012 as Member Secretary, Vidarbha Statutory Development Board, Nagpur, the Bhandara Zilla Parishad CEO Vinay Sadashiv Moon, IAS-2011 as Parbhani Zilla Parishad CEO.

The government has posted Sunil S Chavan, IAS-2007 as Commissioner, Agriculture, Pune, SM Kurtkoti, IAS – 2013 as Bhandara Zilla Parishad CEO and Assistant collector Deglur sub division Nanded Saumya Sharma, IAS -2018 as the Nagpur Zilla Parishad CEO.