Mumbai: Local train commuters challenge top railway officials to 'board' on Virar fast in peak hours

Commuters waiting near a local train that was stopped due to technical snag. |

Mumbai: When the divisional railway manger of Mumbai Central informed about the delay of local trains and then tweeted about him travelling with the passengers in less crowded train, got a befitting reply from irate citizens challenging him to travel between Churchgate to Virar local train in peak hours.

Seven Local trains of western railway route were cancelled and 28 got delayed up to 15 minutes on Tuesday morning due to technical snag at 7 am. The railways repaired the fault within half and hour. To inform this, the DRM tweeted, "Due to technical failure at Andheri station all UP fast local trains are running 10-15minutes late today (29 th November 2022) Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted" tweeted DRM Mumbai Central at around 8.35 am.

In evening at 4.25 pm DRM Mumbai Central tweeted a picture while interacting with passenger in local trains, "DRM Mumbai Central Division along with senior divisional commercial Mane boarded in Local train and interacted with daily Commuters regarding their Travel Experiences and Issues faced, keeping in view to further upgrade services and make journey more pleasant for the commuters."

DRM Mumbai Central Division along with SR.DCM boarded in Local train and interacted with daily Commuters regarding their Travel Experiences and Issues faced, keeping in view to further upgrade services and make journey more pleasant for the commuters.

Replying to DRM Mumbai Central, Allwyn V Rodrigues invite him to travel in Churchgate Virar Fast local. "Sir, Please board any Virar-Churchgate local during 6-9 am and or Churchgate- Virar Local in evening during 5-8 pm, promisingly you will get all your answers and can understand the situation better.I trust you will take this on priority.Thanks much" tweeted Allwyn V Rodrigues.

People are losing jobs because they are not punctual

An commuter Hitesh Save also tweeted, "Technical failure , Signal failure and other failures are daily affairs in the @WesternRly suburban section. Failures happen in the peak hours only. There is complete failure in implementing a new time table" (sic). Similarly Ameya Save, another twitter users replying to DRM tweeted ," I think people are losing jobs because they are not able to maintain punctuality to reach office because of daily delay of trains.@AshwiniVaishnaw request you to provide job to all commuters in Railway so that punctuality will not matter" (sic).

I think people are losing jobs because they are not able to maintain punctuality to reach office because of daily delay of trains.