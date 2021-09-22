Delhi terror module: Rizwan knew about terror plot; provided shelter to Zakir Shaik, says ATS

Did Rizwan Ibrahim Momin know about the terror plot? ATS sources say ‘yes’. They claim that Rizwan had rented a flat at Avon Noori Residency at Chand Nagar in Kausa, Mumbra, to provide shelter to Zakir Shaikh whom the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested as well.

ATS officials claim that Momin knew the plan hatched by the terror module busted by Delhi special cell where six people including Jaan Mohammed Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya was arrested.

“Momin was staying with his wife at Mumbra and we have recorded her statement as well. In fact, she too was aware of the module, and told us that Zakir stayed with them for two days. Zakir got scared after the arrest of Sameer Kaliya and he went to Mumbra and destroyed the evidence including his mobile phone,” said a police officer from ATS.

Momin used to teach at Educare Tutorials at Kausa and was also a partner in the tutorials which has branches at Bandra, Andheri and Kurla as well. Interestingly, both the house that Momin had rented and the space from where the tutorials were being conducted at Mumbra were verified by the police, added the officer.

While ATS is still verifying if Momin has any past criminal record, it is still unclear to the agency why Momin shifted to Mumbra only a month back. Strangely, when Zakir and Momin were produced before the court on Monday, ATS did not seek their custody and they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

“We doubt that they shifted to Mumbra thinking it of as a safe place. However, why he shifted to Mumbra recently remains a question,” added the officer. The ATS sleuths have also questioned the agent who helped Momin get the flat. Also, ATS is gathering details of Momin’s background in Bandra.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:05 AM IST