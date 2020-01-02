'Delhi Matoshree' controlling Maha govt, says ex-CM

Mumbai: Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the New Year Day 'greeted' BJP's former ally, Shiv Sena, by taking a dig at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying it is 'Matoshree of Delhi' and not 'Matoshree' in Mumbai that is controlling the MVA government.

He said the Sena has insulted the people's mandate and has been dishonest with the people of the state.

"This government will be controlled not from 'Matoshree' (Thackeray's residence in suburban Mumbai), but by the 'Matoshree' of Delhi (without naming Congress party and Sonia Gandhi)," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said.

Fadnavis' remarks are set to raise hackles of the Sena, which always takes pride in "calling the shots" from the Bandra residence of the Thackerays.

Fadnavis was speaking at the rally to launch a campaign for the election to the Palghar Zilla Parishad election. He said BJP-Sena alliance had received the mandate but BJP despite winning 105 seats is now out of power.

"Why Shiv Sena did not remember PM Modi at the time of government formation? Shiv Sena instead joined hands with Congress and NCP to form the government," he noted.

"Uddhav Thackeray had promised Sena chief Bal Thackeray that there will be Shiv Sena CM one day. But had he promised that party's CM will be on the support of Congress and NCP?" asked Fadnavis adding,

"Bal Thackeray will be crying in heaven if he learns about the Sena's move to go with the NCP and Congress after polls." He claimed that Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not complete its tenure.

Fadnavis attacked MVA government for the crop loan waiver announced recently saying that the government has betrayed farmers who are in distress. ''Betrayal is a base for the MVA government. The party has betrayed the people's mandate and now farmers also,'' he said.