'December 6 Continues': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Shares VIDEO Of Mosque Being Vandalised In Kolhapur; Slams Mahayuti Govt

Kolhapur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday retweeted a video on his official media account in which a Hindu mob is seen vandalising a mosque in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The video is widely being shared on social media, showing a mob trying to demolish a mosque. It is said that the mosque is located in Kolhapur and the action is part of the Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati encroachment removal drive in Gajapur village.

Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra and asked them to take action against the culprits. He also said that the incident is similar to the Babri Masjid demolition which occurred on December 6, 1992. Asaduddin Owaisi shared the video on his official account and said, "6 December continues" @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis under your government a Masjid is attacked by a Mob, this is an attack on Rule of Law but your government is not concerned."

He further said, "Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through Ballot by ensuring your party MIM candidates win the forthcoming elections to stop the Mobs and the political leaders & parties who give them patronage and support and remember the Silence of parties who are claiming they won 'Moral victory'."

The video reshared by Asaduddin Owaisi claimed, "In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, mobs on Sunday climbed on the top of a mosque, planted a saffron flag and started destroying it when a rally against illegal encroachment turned violent." It is also being said on social media that the houses and vehicles of Muslims were also identified and vandalised, causing financial loss to them. The attack was carried out in a planned manner by Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati group as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kolhapur district from July 15 to July 29 after former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati issued a warning and said that he and his supporters are heading towards Vishalgad Fort on Sunday to remove the encroachments irrespective of caste and religion and also by the state government.