 Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence Vandalised With Black Ink By 'Unknown Miscreants', Alleges AIMIM Chief; Shares Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAsaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence Vandalised With Black Ink By 'Unknown Miscreants', Alleges AIMIM Chief; Shares Video

Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence Vandalised With Black Ink By 'Unknown Miscreants', Alleges AIMIM Chief; Shares Video

"Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness," posted Owaisi.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
article-image

Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP, on Thursday evening alleged that his Delhi residence was “vandalised with black ink” by “unknown miscreants”.

Reacting to the incident, Owaisi took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the video with his reaction.

"Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not. To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," Owaisi posted.

Read Also
Will 'Jai Palestine' Slogan Cost Asaduddin Owaisi His Lok Sabha Membership? Here's What...
article-image

Asaduddin Owaisi, during his oath taking as MP in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, had said 'Jai Palestine', a move that kicked up a massive political controversy. The BJP demanded action against Owaisi for his 'Jai Palestine' slogan. However, the AIMIM chief stood by his action and said that he did nothing wrong.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence Vandalised With Black Ink By 'Unknown Miscreants', Alleges AIMIM...

Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence Vandalised With Black Ink By 'Unknown Miscreants', Alleges AIMIM...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Puts Hold On Eviction Drive, Emphasizes Hawker Zone Identification

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Puts Hold On Eviction Drive, Emphasizes Hawker Zone Identification

Viral VIDEO: 6 YouTubers Arrested For Doning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look & Spreading Terror In UP's...

Viral VIDEO: 6 YouTubers Arrested For Doning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look & Spreading Terror In UP's...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Governor CV Ananda Bose For Delaying Oath Ceremony Of 2...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Governor CV Ananda Bose For Delaying Oath Ceremony Of 2...

CBSE Unveils State-of-the-Art Video Recording Studio To Transform Digital Education

CBSE Unveils State-of-the-Art Video Recording Studio To Transform Digital Education