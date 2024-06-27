Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence Vandalised With Black Ink By 'Unknown Miscreants', Alleges AIMIM Chief; Shares Video

Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP, on Thursday evening alleged that his Delhi residence was “vandalised with black ink” by “unknown miscreants”.

Reacting to the incident, Owaisi took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the video with his reaction.

"Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not. To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," Owaisi posted.

Asaduddin Owaisi, during his oath taking as MP in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, had said 'Jai Palestine', a move that kicked up a massive political controversy. The BJP demanded action against Owaisi for his 'Jai Palestine' slogan. However, the AIMIM chief stood by his action and said that he did nothing wrong.