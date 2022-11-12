DCP crime, traffic and special branch of Navi Mumbai police get new officials | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh has allocated the department of four new IPS officers who joined the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate following a major transfer of Superintendent of Police-rank IPS officers in the state.

The new officials who were transferred to the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate are Amit Kale, Pankaj Dahane, Tirupati Kakde, and Sanjay Surgauda Patil.

As per the notification issued by the police commissioner's office, Pankaj Dahane has been given the charge of the zone of Panvel, Tirupati Kakde has been assigned to the Traffic department, Amit Kale has been given the crime branch and Sanjay Surgauda Patil will look after the special branch.

Earlier, Suresh Mengde, DCP (crime branch), Purshottam Karad, DCP (Traffic), Shivraj Patil DCP (Zone 2), Abhijit Shivthare, DCP (Administration) and Rupali Ambure, DCP (Special Branch) were transferred.