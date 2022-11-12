e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDCP crime, traffic and special branch of Navi Mumbai police get new officials

DCP crime, traffic and special branch of Navi Mumbai police get new officials

The development comes following a major transfer of Superintendent of Police-rank IPS officers in the state.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
DCP crime, traffic and special branch of Navi Mumbai police get new officials | Representative Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh has allocated the department of four new IPS officers who joined the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate following a major transfer of Superintendent of Police-rank IPS officers in the state. 

The new officials who were transferred to the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate are Amit Kale, Pankaj Dahane, Tirupati Kakde, and Sanjay Surgauda Patil. 

As per the notification issued by the police commissioner's office, Pankaj Dahane has been given the charge of the zone of Panvel, Tirupati Kakde has been assigned to the Traffic department, Amit Kale has been given the crime branch and Sanjay Surgauda Patil will look after the special branch. 

Earlier, Suresh Mengde, DCP (crime branch), Purshottam Karad, DCP (Traffic), Shivraj Patil DCP (Zone 2), Abhijit Shivthare, DCP (Administration) and Rupali Ambure, DCP (Special Branch) were transferred.

Read Also
In major shuffle, DCP crime, traffic & special branch of Navi Mumbai police transferred
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BMC resurfacing alternative routes to cut loose Gokhale bridge closure impact

BMC resurfacing alternative routes to cut loose Gokhale bridge closure impact

Mumbai: 20-year-old held for stabbing construction worker for 'blocking' road in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: 20-year-old held for stabbing construction worker for 'blocking' road in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Police commissioner passes transfer order of 28 DCP-level officials 

Mumbai: Police commissioner passes transfer order of 28 DCP-level officials 

Mira Bhayandar: Tech snag forces to cancel maiden play at MBMC theatre 

Mira Bhayandar: Tech snag forces to cancel maiden play at MBMC theatre 

Sunday Slice: Make nature children’s canvas, says Dr V Shubhalaxmi

Sunday Slice: Make nature children’s canvas, says Dr V Shubhalaxmi