Davos MoUs Could Have Been Achieved In Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray 

Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has yet again lashed out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting. He alleged that the investments Shinde showcased at Davos could have been undertaken in Maharashtra.

Thackeray said, “Shinde enjoyed a holiday in Switzerland but failed to bring investment to the state. The government has spent Rs40 crore to organise the 28-hour trip for 40 people, including agents, journalists and government officers.” Daring the CM to discuss what Maharashtra received from the Davos tour, he added, “The CM just wanted to play in the ice and to see snow-covered mountains.”

Seeking the implementation of last year’s MOUs, Thackeray said there were MOUs worth Rs20,000 crore with New Era Clintech, Rs31,000 crore with Baksher Hathway ICP, Rs12,000 crore with Foreign Data company, Rs12,000 crore with Hanse Infra and Rs800 crore with Tryton EV Ratnagiri, and questioned whether any of these converted into contracts.

“Meanwhile, Gujarat has brought investment of Rs26 lakh crore through Vibrant Gujarat business summit, Tamil Nadu in its recent business summit signed MoUs worth Rs6 lakh crore. CM Shinde couldn’t even bring similar investments like from Vedanta Foxconn,” said Thackeray. He further alleged that the CM didn’t even participate in the round table conference as he would then have to speak on agriculture, water and village development.