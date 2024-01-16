'Big Chance For Maharashtra': CM Eknath Shinde As He Departs For Davos To Attend World Economic Forum |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Mumbai Airport on Monday to travel to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. He stressed that Maharashtra will get a chance for branding and showcasing at the international level at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Speaking to reporters, Eknath Shinde said, "This is a big chance for Maharashtra, as Maharashtra will get a chance for branding and showcasing at the international level at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where people from all over the world come. Prominent people come, heads of the country come, and there is a huge opportunity for Maharashtra."

Recalling Maharashtra's participation in WEF in 2023, he said that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1,37,000 crore were signed and their execution took place. He noted that more MoUs will be signed in 2024 and their execution will be done on a large scale, and he added that it will bring employment to the whole state.

Eknath Shinde said, "Last time also, MoUs were signed worth Rs 1,37,000 crores. There was a 76 per cent conversion, and execution took place. This time too, there is a lot of hope that more MoUs will be signed than last year, and its conversion execution will also be done on a large scale. This will bring industry not only to big cities but also to rural areas of the state, and everyone will get employment."

Rs 1 Trillion Target Set In Maharashtra

"The industry will progress. Before our government came, our state had reached the third-fourth spot. However, as soon as our government was formed, our state became number one in FDI. The respected Prime Minister's dream of 5 trillion dollars goes through Maharashtra. We have set a target of Rs 1 trillion in Maharashtra."

Highlighting the willingness of people to invest in Maharashtra, Shinde said, "People are ready to come to Maharashtra as there is huge potential in Maharashtra. There is infrastructure, connectivity, and skilled manpower. The industry policy in Maharashtra is very flexible. This visit to Davos will be more successful than last time, and MoUs will be signed and their conversion will also take place."

Maharashtra Will Get The Highest Investment: Minister of Industries, Uday Samant

Maharashtra's Minister of Industries, Uday Samant, said they are departing for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. He stated that Maharashtra will receive the highest investment and historical MoUs will be signed during the visit.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Under the leadership of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, we are departing for the World Economic Forum at Davos. I can assure you that under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra will get the highest investment and historical MOUs will be signed. What investment we will be getting will be revealed after we come back from there."

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organisation for public-private sector collaboration based in Cologny, Switzerland.

The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will provide space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability, as per the forum's official website.

This annual meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organisations, 1000 forum partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.