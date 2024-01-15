Mumbai News: CM Shinde To Attend World Economic Forum In Davos Amid Criticism From Opposition

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, January 16, will attend a meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland along with his delegation. Maharashtra Government claims that it will sign MOUs of around 3 lakh 10 thousand crores. During the meeting, Shinde is expected to discuss topics such as challenges to the civil sector, innovative initiatives, and sustainable development.

World Economic Forum from January 15-19

The World Economic Forum is going to be organised on January 15 to January 19 at Davos. Total ten members will go for the program wherein Industrial Minister Uday Samant and his officers, MIDC officers, Senior leaders of Chief Minister office along with the Chief Minister will attend the forum meetings. Eight members from MMRDA and Mahapriet are also going to attend the program and the Union government has given them permission for it. The government has cleared that no private airplanes will be used to attend the program.

Shinde's 2nd visit

This is the second time when CM Eknath Shinde will participate in the program. Last year also Shinde had signed MOUs worth rupees 1 lakh 37 thousand crores out of which 76 percent MOUs turned into actual contracts.

Shinde will hold talks with foreign businessmen. Seating arrangements have been made in the pavilion and audio, video clips related to Maharashtra will also be shown in the pavilion.

On January 16 Industrial Minister of Oman, Finance Minister of Saudi Arebia, Energy Minister of South Africa, Governor of Gyogi province of South Korea, owners of DP world, Louis Dreyfus, Witkowitz Atomica will meet Shinde and discuss the MOU. Members of agriculture and food processing will also meet Shinde.

On January 17, CM Shinde will meet Industrialist Gautam Adani. Thereafter, Shinde will meet officers of various companies like Michael Awes, Prince of Liechtenstein, MD of Hitachi Company, Carlsberg group, Dassault system, Volvo cars. Eight contracts will be signed after a meeting and discussion of the Switzerland ambassador in India.

On January 18, CII organised roundtable conference. Union Ministers will remain present and CM will meet chief of Capgemini, AP Moller Maersk and Ball Corporation companies.

Aaditya Thackeray raises questions over Shinde's tour

Moreover, UBT Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray raised questions over CM Eknath Shinde tour at Davos. Aaditya alleged that the Union government only permits ten members of Maharashtra to attend the World Economic Forum program and the state government is sending 50 members including family, friends and agents of Chief Minister Shinde. Aditya alleged that not a single businessman is going with Shinde. Aditya alleged that CM Shinde is spending indiscriminately on the Davos tour. Last year Shinde had spent 40 crores and spent 28 hours in Davos.

Minister of Industries, Uday Samant refuted the allegation made by Aditya Thackeray. "All accounts will be given after the tour. Person who went to Davos by not paying money from his own pocket should not comment on the Davos tour. We have been wrongly targeted for the exit of Vedanta Foxconn but we will show our strength and will show how the state government brings business to Maharashtra," said Samant.