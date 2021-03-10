Dadra & Nagar Haveli administrator Praful Patel booked for MP Mohan Delkar's suicide

Mumbai: The Mumbai police registered an offence into the death of MP Mohan Delkar on Tuesday. "The offence has been registered against the Dadra and Nagar Haveli's administrator Praful Kheda Patel," said home minister Anil Deshmukh in the assembly on Tuesday. Delkar, a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found hanging in a hotel on Marine Drive on February 22.

According to senior officials, the offence under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and under the provisions of the Atrocities Act has been registered at the Marine Drive police station on a complaint by Delkar's son Abhinav.

Delkar, in his 15-page suicide note, mentioned his hope of justice in Maharashtra as a reason for committing suicide in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Delkar's wife and son met Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray at the Vidhan Bhavan. On Tuesday, the state home minister Anil Deshmukh announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the MP's suicide.

In May 2019, Delkar was elected to the Lok Sabha for the seventh time. He had begun his career as a trade union leader in Silvassa and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 on a Congress ticket from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency. In 1998, he was elected on a BJP ticket but rejoined the Congress in 2009. However, he lost the elections in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, he contested the seat as an Independent candidate and won.

He was also a member of the standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice, and a member of the consultative committee, Ministry of Home Affairs, Lower House.