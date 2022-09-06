Cyrus Mistry suffered severe head, internal injuries: Post-mortem

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry |

Mumbai: The post-mortem report of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (54) and Jehangir Pandole (49) submitted by JJ hospital reveals that they died due to multiple injuries to vital organs. Moreover, Mistry suffered a major head injury.

“Bodies of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were brought to the hospital at 2.27 am for post-mortem. Their viscera samples are sent to Kalina laboratory for further evaluation,” said a doctor from JJ hospital.

According to a doctor from the Rainbow hospital in Vapi, Dr Anahita had severe pelvic injuries and there was a loss of blood from that region.

There was blood in her chest. Her condition stabilised in the ICU and responded after two hours of admission. Later on Monday morning, she was transferred to Sir HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai through the green corridor after doctors denied permission to airlift Dr Anahita due to lung injuries.

“Duo was critical but were stable by midnight. The Valsad police were informed to create a green corridor which helps us shift patients in many cases,” said the doctor.

The staff of SIR H N Reliance Hospital and the traffic police of Valsad, Palghar, Mira Bhayandar, and Mumbai created the green corridor.

“After the accident yesterday, through the day, the clinical team of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital doctors were in touch with the hospital in Vapi, and a team of 10 doctors and paramedics reached Vapi last night to help stabilise both the patients,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

He said that a team of twenty multi-disciplinary doctors are evaluating them currently and shall be looking after them.

Meanwhile, Dr Anahita and Darius were shifted to the Sir HN Reliance hospital on Monday morning for further treatment. As per sources, Dr Anahita and Darius are admitted to ICU. However the surgery of Dr Anahita has been postponed.

Read Also Mercedes to conduct parallel probe in Cyrus Mistry death case