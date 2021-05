Cyclone Tauktae: Western Railways cancels and short terminates 56 trains between May 15-21 - Check out full list here

The cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours and a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by Sunday, said IMD on Saturday.

Western Railway has decided to cancel 56 trains between May 15-21 in view of Cyclone Tauktae.

"In view of the cyclonic warning storm ‘Tauktae’, it has been decided to cancel/short terminate some trains for the safety of passengers and train operations," said Western Railway in a statement.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, due to the cyclone warning in the coastal Gujarat region on 17th & 18th May 2021, some trains will be cancelled/short terminated on the dates mentioned below.