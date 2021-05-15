Cyclone Tauktae: COVID-19 patients at Dahisar jumbo centre shifted to other BMC hospitals; Watch video

In view of the impending cyclone Tauktae as warned by the Indian Meteorological Department, patients at Dahisar's COVID-19 centre are being shifted to other municipal hospitals so that the treatment can be conducted in a safe manner by avoiding the cyclonic effect. Dahisar covid centre is one of the largest covid centers in Mumbai municipal area where treatment of many patients is carried on.

The 900-bed centre in Dahisar (East) had been set up with the help of the MMRC.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that all Jumbo COVID centres have been put on standby and it is being decided whether the patients in them need to be shifted to other places or not due to the cyclone. "All Jumbo COVID centres have been asked to remain on standby and if needed, patients to be shifted to other places. By afternoon, we will have an update if patients needs to be shifted. We are keeping tab on the situation closely," Pednekar said in a press meet.

100 patients from Mulund Jumbo COVID centres have already been shifted to Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital, Bhabha hospital, and Agarwal school.