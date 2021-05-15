Cyclone Tauktae: COVID-19 patients at Dahisar jumbo centre shifted to other BMC hospitals; Watch video

In view of the impending cyclone Tauktae as warned by the Indian Meteorological Department, patients at Dahisar's COVID-19 centre are being shifted to other municipal hospitals so that the treatment can be conducted in a safe manner by avoiding the cyclonic effect. Dahisar covid centre is one of the largest covid centers in Mumbai municipal area where treatment of many patients is carried on.
The 900-bed centre in Dahisar (East) had been set up with the help of the MMRC.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that all Jumbo COVID centres have been put on standby and it is being decided whether the patients in them need to be shifted to other places or not due to the cyclone. "All Jumbo COVID centres have been asked to remain on standby and if needed, patients to be shifted to other places. By afternoon, we will have an update if patients needs to be shifted. We are keeping tab on the situation closely," Pednekar said in a press meet.
100 patients from Mulund Jumbo COVID centres have already been shifted to Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital, Bhabha hospital, and Agarwal school.
Speaking about the vaccination policy, she said that they are focusing on the people due for their second dose and added: "Elderly people and people with comorbidities are also on our priority." Warning about the cyclone Tauktae, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has intensified into a deep depression and is expected to make a landfall between May 17 and May 18.
On preparation against the cyclone she added that around 100 lifeguards are placed at various beaches for emergency rescue and fire brigade teams are also on standby.
The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18. It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18.
