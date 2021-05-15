Cyclone Tauktae: Airports Authority of India suspends flights in Lakshadweep; asks officials to take precautions

In view of the Cyclone Tauktae approaching Western Coast of India, as per the Technical Circular issued on the subject, senior management at the Airports Authority of India took stock of the preparedness of western coastal airports in. Southern Region and Western Region airports through a Video Conference at Corporate HQ in Delhi.

I.N Murthy Member (Operations), AAI directed the concerned airports to take all precautions and plan preparedness.

Operation of scheduled flights at Agatti Airport in UT of Lakshadweep has been suspended due to heavy rain till 16th May 2021 (10 AM). The airport will be made operational as and when cyclone passes the area. AAI Senior Management is consistently monitoring the situation at the other airports and so far, nothing adverse is reported and all operations are normal.