Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai woman has narrow escape as tree comes down crashing; CCTV footage goes viral

Meanwhile, The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan said that the "worst is over" and Cyclone Tauktae will become a depression by today evening

Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae claimed three lives and left 10 others injured in Mumbai over the last 24 hours when it passed close to the city coast, civic officials said on Tuesday.

The sea here has been very rough due to the impact of the cyclone and the huge tidal waves on Monday dumped tonnes of garbage at chowpatties, Marine Drive and the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, they said.

Videos of huge tidal waves lashing the Gateway of Mumbai area went viral on social media platforms where people also shared images of the trail of destruction left by the cyclonic storm at some of the prominent monuments here.