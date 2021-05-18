Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with moderate showers in city and suburbs; heavy rainfall at isolated places

Under the influence of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, Mumbai and its adjoining districts were lashed by heavy rains and high-speed winds yesterday.

As per the weather update for today, the city and suburbs will have a cloudy sky with moderate rain. There is a possibility of heavy falls at isolated places.

High Tide and Low Tide

High tide 1633 hrs - 3.79 mtr

Low tide 2250 hrs – 2.25 mtr

Minimum Temp (R/F)

Colaba: 25.0 Degree celsius 207.6 mm

Santacruz: 23.6 Degree celsius 230.3 mm

Meanwhile, Four people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast, officials said on Tuesday.

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It crossed the Gujarat coast as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and gradually weakened.

On Tuesday morning, it lay over the Saurashtra region near Amreli as a "very severe cyclonic storm," the IMD said.

Even as the cyclonic intensity weakened, it left behind a trail of destruction, with at least four people losing their lives- one each in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Patan and Valsad, officials said.

The wind intensity reduced to 115-125 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, as the cyclone lay 10 km south of Amreli and around 95 km north-northeast of Diu, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

It was likely to move further north-north eastwards and gradually weaken into a "severe cyclonic storm" during the next three hours, the IMD said.

"Due to the cyclone, most places of Gujarat and Saurashtra meteorological regions of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, with heavy to very rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in these areas," it said.

The wind speed is likely to decrease during the day, it said, adding that "astronomical high" tidal waves would continue to inundate the area, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)