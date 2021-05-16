Cyclone Tauktae: BMC cancels COVID-19 vaccination program for May 17 in Mumbai

In the wake of the Cyclone Tauktae which has intensified into a very severe storm the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has canceled the COVID-19 vaccination program for May 17. The civic body said that the revised schedule will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday i.e. from 18th May to 20th May.
The civic body said that the Government of India has directed to keep the time gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of Covishield. Therefore,no one except Health Care workers/Frontline workers will be eligible for second dose of covishield as vaccination for other categories commenced from March 1. "Hence, the walk-in facility will be extended to citizens of 60 plus years for Covishield first dose during 18-20th May," it added.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday. The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid care facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the official said.
Officials are also contemplating a possible shut down of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as a precautionary measure because of IMD's announcement that the cyclone may pass close to the city on Sunday.
The BMC had on Friday alerted city hospitals to avoid last-minute confusion over beds and availability of oxygen devices.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that an alert has been sounded in coastal districts of the state in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, and the state administration has braced up to ensure uninterrupted electricity and oxygen supply in COVID-19 hospitals.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is approaching the Gujarat coast.
The IMD has forecast high speed winds along and off south Maharashtra-Goa and adjoining Karnataka coasts over the next couple of days.
