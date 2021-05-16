Cyclone Tauktae: BMC cancels COVID-19 vaccination program for May 17 in Mumbai

In the wake of the Cyclone Tauktae which has intensified into a very severe storm the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has canceled the COVID-19 vaccination program for May 17. The civic body said that the revised schedule will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday i.e. from 18th May to 20th May.

The civic body said that the Government of India has directed to keep the time gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of Covishield. Therefore,no one except Health Care workers/Frontline workers will be eligible for second dose of covishield as vaccination for other categories commenced from March 1. "Hence, the walk-in facility will be extended to citizens of 60 plus years for Covishield first dose during 18-20th May," it added.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday. The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid care facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the official said.